Brinker International announces the appointment of Mike Wesley as vice president of marketing for Maggiano's Little Italy. In this role, Wesley will be instrumental in further amplifying and building the Maggiano's brand as it enters its next era, driving key marketing and promotional strategies. Wesley's passion and guidance will be pivotal in the evolution of Maggiano's culinary offerings and dining standards, which has been in motion since the appointment of Dominique Bertolone as Maggiano's Little Italy's president last year and more recently, the addition of Chef Anthony Amoroso, VP of innovation and growth.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Mike to Maggiano's and know his experience will provide valuable insights to guide the brand toward new heights of growth and success as we craft this next chapter of the Maggiano's story," said Bertolone, SVP of Brinker International. "We are certain that his visionary leadership style combined with his experience in driving brand relevance will enable us to elevate our marketing strategy in the months and years to come."

Wesley joins Maggiano's after a 14-year tenure at Yum Brands, where he most recently served as VP of brand marketing, KFC U.S., strategizing key initiatives across the national calendar, including notable menu and brand innovations. Before Wesley transitioned into the food service industry, he held brand positions at Procter & Gamble in the North America Oral Health and Global Home Care categories, where he led strategies to enhance brand awareness, loyalty, and market share.

"This is an exciting time at Maggiano's, and I am looking forward to working with the team to continue building upon the great progress they have made, while finding new opportunities to celebrate this iconic Italian American brand," said Wesley. "I have had a lifelong passion for hospitality, having grown up in the restaurant industry working alongside my father. My experience at KFC allowed me to partner with various disciplines in service of creating great products and experiences for our restaurants. This next phase of my career certainly builds upon that passion, and I look forward to opportunity to work with all of the amazing Maggiano's Team Members."

Source: Maggiano's Little Italy