Land O'Frost Inc. is announcing the appointment of two new directors to its leadership team. Julie Lubash has been named director of research, development and innovation, while Paula Ford joins as brand marketing director.

“The addition of Julie Lubash and Paula Ford to our leadership team reflects Land O’Frost’s commitment to attracting top talent from across the industry. Their expertise and strategic vision will strengthen our position as a leading provider of high-quality deli meats,” said Saverio Spontella, vice president of sales, marketing and innovation. “We are looking forward to the contributions that Julie and Paula will make to our organization. We are confident that their leadership and industry knowledge will drive innovation, enhance our brand presence, and ultimately deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Lubash brings a wealth of experience in the food industry, making her a valuable asset in driving Land O’Frost’s short- and long-term innovation, product development strategy, process improvements and brand growth. Prior to joining Land O’Frost, Lubash held various key roles at Tyson Foods in research and development, where she demonstrated her expertise across several product categories. Her decades of knowledge and innovative mindset will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s future.

“I am thrilled to join Land O’Frost and contribute to the company's culture of commitment to its communities, customers and the team. I am passionate about product development and eager to support Land O’Frost in delivering innovative and delicious options to consumers," Lubash said.

Ford also comes from Tyson Foods, where she successfully oversaw marketing efforts for the Jimmy Dean Frozen Sandwich and All Breakfast portfolio. Before her tenure at Tyson Foods, Paula gained experience at Conagra Brands and through consulting roles in the consumer packaged goods industry. With her proven track record in brand management and marketing, Ford will be instrumental in driving the growth of Land O’Frost’s brands.

"The culture and ongoing growth mindset of the long-standing family-owned and operated company attracted me to Land O’Frost. I am excited to generate further visibility and brand equity for a portfolio of well-known products," Ford said.

Source: Land O'Frost