Global ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries is launching FORMYL, a feed additive designed to enhance swine health and productivity, in the United States. This solution from the Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America business unit uses a proprietary blend of encapsulated calcium formate and citric acid, ensuring optimal delivery and efficacy.

FORMYL offers numerous benefits and features, including:

Effective feed acidifier addresses pathogens and promotes a healthy gut environment.

Nonantibiotic solution of formic acid contributes to minimizing the presence of Enterobacteriaceae challenges and Escherichia coli.

Encapsulation technology ensures safer handling and maximum impact in the animal.

Calcium formate was recently approved in the U.S. for use as a feed acidifying agent in complete swine and poultry feeds. Research has shown calcium formate is a highly effective feed acidifier and antimicrobial agent that can combat pathogens by damaging their cell membranes.

"We are thrilled to grow our offering of innovative products for the swine market," said Daryl Schraad, president, Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America. "Our team is constantly working to bring new solutions to the marketplace, and we believe that FORMYL will have a positive impact on the swine industry from a performance and profitability standpoint."

Calcium formate is widely recognized for its ability to reduce the pH of the gastrointestinal tract, which can help to improve the barrier of microbial passage to the intestinal tract. This, in turn, can improve the activity of gastric enzymes post-weaning, enhancing digestion and reducing the incidence of diarrhea. With targeted release in the gastrointestinal tract, FORMYL provides acidification to enhance pathogen control efforts and support overall intestinal health, leading to improved performance and profitability in swine production.

More information about FORMYL is available here or by visiting Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America's swine team at World Pork Expo on June 5 and 6 in Des Moines, Iowa.

