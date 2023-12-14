Mexico’s soaring appetite for U.S. pork is creating new development opportunities in the market. The industry’s latest initiative involves pairing U.S. pork with select wines from local vineyards.

With a strategic goal of positioning U.S. pork at the center of the plate with consumers in Mexico, USMEF partnered on a promotion with 11 upscale restaurants and 11 wineries from four wine-producing regions of Mexico — Guanajuato, Queretaro, Chihuahua and Baja California. Each restaurant paired a unique U.S. pork dish with a featured wine from a local winery for the two-week promotion called Swine and Wine. USMEF helped develop recipes and provided promotional materials for the campaign at each restaurant, working with local media and influencers to publicize each promotion.

Funding was provided by the Iowa Corn Promotion Board, Iowa Soybean Association, National Pork Board, Illinois Pork Producers Association and United Soybean Board.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation