The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for not-ready-to-eat pork and beef bacon products due to levels of sodium nitrite that exceed the regulatory limit. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The dry cured pork and beef bacon items were produced between April 12 and May 31, 2024. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter containing “FARMSTEAD LOCAL HOUSE SMOKED BACON,” bearing sell-by dates MAY.2.24 through JUN.27.24.

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter containing “FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK BUCK BOARD BACON,” bearing sell-by dates MAY.2.24 through JUN.27.24.

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter containing “FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK PORK JOWL WHOLE HOUSE SMOKED,” bearing sell-by dates MAY.2.24 through JUN.27.24.

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter containing “FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK HOUSE SMOKED BEEF BACON,” bearing sell-by dates MAY.2.24 through JUN.27.24.

Approximately 1-pound packages containing “Clark Farms Smoked Pork Jowl Bacon,” bearing lot code H130RH.

Approximately 1-pound packages containing “Clark Farms Smoked Pork Bacon,” bearing lot code H130RH.

Approximately 1-pound packages containing “Clark Farms Smoked Pork Shoulder Bacon,” bearing lot code H130RH.

Approximately 1-pound packages containing “Farmstead Butcher Block Smoked Pork Jowl Bacon,” bearing lot code H81AB.

Approximately 1-pound packages containing “Farmstead Butcher Block Smoked Pork Bacon,” bearing lot code H81AB.

Approximately 1-pound packages containing “Southwinds Cattle Company Smoked Beef Belly Bacon,” bearing lot code B237AB.

Some of the products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. 47852” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to farmers markets and farm stores in Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as direct-to-consumer sales. The other items sold by various weight were purchased from the retail counter at Farmstead Butcher Block. Other products were produced under a custom exemption and do not bear the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered by FSIS while performing routine inspection activities. FSIS discovered that the establishment’s formulation of sodium nitrite, a restricted ingredient, exceeded the regulatory limit.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Farmstead Butcher Block at 270-200-4224 or office@mmmbutcherblock.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS