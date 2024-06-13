Certified Piedmontese Beef has accepted the Emerging Supplier Of the Year at the UNFI Circle of Excellence ceremony on June 4 at the 2024 UNFI Winter & Holiday Show, held at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Conn. The Circle of Excellence awards celebrate suppliers' 2023 achievements in innovation, marketing and growth through partnership. Winners were grouped by merchandising category as well as years in business, reflecting the broad and diverse landscape of UNFI's supplier partners.

"Congratulations to Certified Piedmontese Beef on this well-deserved recognition," said Sandy Douglas, UNFI CEO. "We are grateful to partner with you in supporting our retail customers, and we look forward to continuing to be your go-to-market partner focused on helping to build brands and drive your growth."

Key moments in 2023 in the Certified Piedmontese Beef and UNFI partnership:

Wild Harvest private-label development.

Significant sales growth in 2023.

Innovative packaging and marketing into a competitive grass-fed beef category space.

Supporting retailer marketing initiatives to drive successful sales for UNFI.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top producer by UNFI. This award is a testament to our entire team's hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit, from our ranches to customer forks," said Billy Swain, director of national sales at Certified Piedmontese Beef.

Source: Certified Piedmontese Beef