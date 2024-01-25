Foodservice Leaders Summit, Certified Angus Beef’s annual 3-day event for foodservice industry leaders, was held in Marco Island, Fla., from Jan. 22-24. Designed to ignite success, provide tailored resources and drive sales, the event culminated with a dinner to celebrate partner successes over the last year. Two standout award winners were recognized for their contributions to the brand.

New Performer of the Year Award

Jon Kennard from Gordon Food Service Calgary was announced as the 2024 New Performer of the Year. This award recognizes new specialists who dive into their roles with enthusiasm and dedication.

Kennard’s commitment and passion for promoting the Certified Angus Beef brand made him the standout performer. Colleagues praised his availability, constructive approach to problem-solving and relentless focus on training and events. Kennard’s contributions to the Certified Angus Beef brand at Gordon Food Service earned him this award.

Specialist of the Year Award

Marking its 26th presentation since 1999, the Certified Angus Beef Specialist of the Year award went to Doug Voss. He has over 40 years of experience and seven years as a Certified Angus Beef specialist for Sysco Iowa.

Voss played a pivotal role in leading Sysco Iowa to win the 2022 Certified Angus Beef Commitment to Integrity award and Value-Added Product Marketer of the Year award. His leadership, training initiatives and focus on quality have led to numerous other accolades and have helped drive consistent sales growth.

Voss guided his team in 2023 to earn top-10 rankings every month for both pounds and value-added products. He also increased sales by converting end cuts to the Certified Angus Beef brand. His dedication to improving the brand daily, one case at a time, aligns with the core values of Certified Angus Beef.

Source: Certified Angus Beef