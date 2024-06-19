Mexican quick-service restaurant Del Taco is bringing back its beef birria menu. Braised for hours with traditional spices and chile peppers, the savory birria-style shredded beef is back and available in tacos, quesadillas, ramen and the new Grilled Combo Burrito for a limited time.

Del Taco is also opening a new location at 3209 E Colonial Drive in Orlando, Fla. The company-owned location is the sixth Del Taco in Orlando and one of six new Del Taco restaurants opening in Florida in 2024.

Unveiling its modernized Fresh Flex restaurant in Orange County, Del Taco showcases its upgraded amenities, including dual drive-thru lanes and order pick-up lockers for hassle-free third-party to-go orders.

“In our 60th anniversary year, we’re proud of our ongoing expansion in Florida, bringing Del Taco’s fresh, craveable food at an unbeatable value to more neighborhoods across the state,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer at Del Taco. “With the opening of another Del Taco in the Orlando-metro area, we’re thrilled to deepen our connection with the community and look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new guests to our newest location.

Source: Del Taco