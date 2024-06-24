Feel Good Foods, a gluten-free frozen comfort food brand, is announcing the availability of its three burrito varieties in Whole Foods Market. This expansion enhances convenience for consumers and underscores Feel Good Foods' dedication to offering flavorful, high-quality, better-for-you options in the frozen food aisle.

The burritos come in three varieties: Pinto Bean & Cheese, Chicken Chili Verde and Chicken Bean & Cheese. Pinto Bean & Cheese features a blend of creamy beans and Monterey Jack cheese, while the Chicken Chili Verde features a Tomatillo Poblano sauce and chicken. Chicken Bean & Cheese delivers a blend of chicken, rice and Salsa Roja sauce. Each burrito is crafted with antibiotic-free proteins and ingredients.

“At Feel Good Foods, we believe in crafting delicious, convenient food using simple, high- quality ingredients, all without gluten, fillers, or preservatives. Our burritos reflect this commitment by offering delicious meals that can be ready in minutes,” said Vanessa Phillips, co-founder of Feel Good Foods. “We are excited to partner with Whole Foods Market to make our delicious burritos available to even more consumers.”

The launch of Feel Good Foods' burritos in Whole Foods Market stores highlights the brand's dedication to providing frozen foods with real, simple ingredients.

Source: Feel Good Foods