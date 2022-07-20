Good Catch Plant-Based Seafood is expanding its offerings to add its Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger to the freezer section at Whole Foods stores across the country. The natural and organic foods retailer currently offers Good Catch’s flagship shelf-stable product, Plant-Based Tuna, as well as its Deli-Style Tuna Salad, which can be found in the prepared foods section.
The new offerings include:
- Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes: A savory treat flavored with sweet red and yellow bell peppers, green onions, a kick of spice, and parsley. These plant-based crab cakes are ideal for a quick bite.
- Plant-Based Classic Fish Burgers: These hearty burgers have a light whitefish texture and flavor, and are seasoned with green onion, celery, sea salt, and pepper.
Source: Good Catch