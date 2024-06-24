The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has condemned a Department of Defense-sponsored research grant that will fund the development of lab-grown meat products by manufacturing company BioMADE.

“It is outrageous that the Department of Defense is spending millions of taxpayer dollars to feed our heroes like lab rats," said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. "U.S. cattle producers raise the highest-quality beef in the world, with the lowest carbon footprint — and American troops deserve to be served that same wholesome, natural meat and not ultra-processed, lab-grown protein that is cooked up in a chemical-filled bioreactor. This misguided research project is a giant slap in the face to everyone that has served our country. Our veterans and active-duty troops deserve so much better than this.”

DOD's funding of the effort was announced in 2020, with an $87 million, seven-year award going to the BioIndustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem (BioMADE).

BioMADE is a nonprofit based at the University of Minnesota-St. Paul seeking to collaborate with public and private entities to advance sustainable and reliable bioindustrial manufacturing technologies.

Source: NCBA