West Virginia University researchers are shining a light on the benefits of solar panels on small cattle farms with the support of $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Matt Wilson, professor of animal sciences in the WVU Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and founder of the Alliance for Regenerative Livestock, said panels can generate solar energy on grazing lands and establish more sustainable cattle-raising practices.

The grant comes as part of the DOE’s $71 million investment in the development of a network of domestic solar energy manufacturers.

Currently, 68% of agricultural producers in West Virginia have some sort of off-farm income because they cannot make a living in agriculture alone.

Source: West Virginia University