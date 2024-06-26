PACK EXPO International 2024 (Nov. 3–6, McCormick Place, Chicago), will spotlight sustainability with new and expanded show resources to help brands lessen energy consumption, minimize waste and reduce overall carbon footprint.

Making its PACK EXPO International debut, Sustainability Central will explore packaging sustainability and what it means to brands. This show floor destination will include expert speakers and a look at actionable, sustainable solutions in manufacturing, materials, recovery, logistics, analytics and design. With over 20 educational sessions at Sustainability Central, attendees can gain critical insights on various topics from experts at Amazon, Conagra, Clorox, Dow, Nestle, the Consumer Brands Association, Conagra and other major industry players.

Additionally, Sustainability Central will feature displays from Virginia Tech, the University of Florida, Clemson University, PMMI Business Intelligence and AMERIPEN, among others, sharing their latest planet-friendly innovations, research and best practices.

For attendees looking to see sustainability-enhancing solutions in action, show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is expanding resources to help the expected 45,000 attendees efficiently navigate the show’s 2,500 suppliers stretched over 1.3 million net square feet of exhibition space.

For advanced online planning, attendees can use the Sustainability Solutions Finder, a professionally vetted and searchable tool, to locate exhibitors with environmentally friendly products and machinery. The tool goes live in late July 2024, and a kiosk will also be located in Sustainability Central.

On site, attendees can look for the PACK EXPO Green icon to identify sustainable materials and machinery suppliers and educational sessions focused on sustainability. A complete list of current PACK EXPO Green exhibitors can be found in the online exhibitor directory.

“We’ve intentionally partnered with companies, exhibitors, and vendors to integrate sustainability into every component of PACK EXPO International, including educational programming, show features, and how we do business as the largest packaging and processing event this year,” said Laura Thompson, PMMI’s vice president of trade shows.

In addition to the new and expanded education and show navigation resources, attendees can expect the return of familiar features and initiatives to support their eco-conscious efforts:

Sustainability focused educational sessions will take place at the Innovation Stage, Processing Innovation Stage and Industry Speaks.

The Reusable Packaging Pavilion will feature Reusable Packaging Association member companies demonstrating sustainable packaging solutions to help reduce waste, cut costs and gain supply chain efficiency. Attendees can explore reusable transport packaging products and services and see innovative reuse solutions.

Sponsored by WestRock, The Showcase of Packaging Innovations, located within the Containers and Materials Pavilion, will display award-winning packaging from around the world.

Additionally, PMMI is working with Dow, the Official Sustainability Partner and the Official Sponsor of Show Floor Recycling at PACK EXPO International, to minimize the environmental impact of the event to divert as much waste as possible from landfills.

Source: PMMI