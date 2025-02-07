Packaging and processing event Pack Expo Southeast 2025 is set for March 10-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. With more than 450 exhibitors across 110,000 net square feet, attendees will experience firsthand the latest eco-friendly solutions designed to reduce waste, lower costs and enhance supply chain efficiency.

As the newest show in the Pack Expo portfolio from producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, sustainability is an integral part of Pack Expo Southeast. The event will feature hundreds of solutions and showcase machinery in action and the latest materials to enhance manufacturing operations for more than 40 vertical markets.

“Sustainability is no longer an option — it’s a necessity,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 is designed to equip manufacturers with the latest sustainable packaging and processing innovations. We’re proud to bring this dynamic event to the Southeast, providing a platform for industry leaders to explore real-world solutions that drive meaningful environmental impact.”

Sustainable innovation will be on display throughout the show, with tools and resources to guide manufacturers to solutions that can help them solve their biggest environmental challenges.

“From the Reusable Packaging Pavilion to the Sustainability Solutions Finder, we’re making it easier than ever for attendees to identify and implement eco-friendly solutions,” said Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “This event is more than a trade show — it’s a catalyst for change, empowering companies to adopt sustainable practices that benefit both their business and the planet.”

Source: PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies