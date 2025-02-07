Packaging and processing event Pack Expo Southeast 2025 is set for March 10-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. With more than 450 exhibitors across 110,000 net square feet, attendees will experience firsthand the latest eco-friendly solutions designed to reduce waste, lower costs and enhance supply chain efficiency.
As the newest show in the Pack Expo portfolio from producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, sustainability is an integral part of Pack Expo Southeast. The event will feature hundreds of solutions and showcase machinery in action and the latest materials to enhance manufacturing operations for more than 40 vertical markets.
“Sustainability is no longer an option — it’s a necessity,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO of PMMI. “PACK EXPO Southeast 2025 is designed to equip manufacturers with the latest sustainable packaging and processing innovations. We’re proud to bring this dynamic event to the Southeast, providing a platform for industry leaders to explore real-world solutions that drive meaningful environmental impact.”
Sustainable innovation will be on display throughout the show, with tools and resources to guide manufacturers to solutions that can help them solve their biggest environmental challenges.
-
Reusable Packaging Pavilion
- Sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association, the Reusable Packaging Pavilion showcases solutions that help companies implement sustainable transport packaging practices.
- By adopting reusable packaging, businesses can significantly cut waste and optimize their supply chains while reducing their carbon footprint.
-
Sustainability Solutions Finder
- The Sustainability Solutions Finder is a resource directory that connects attendees with professionally vetted suppliers offering environmentally friendly solutions at Pack Expo Southeast. Attendees can search by sustainability feature, package type, or “beyond the package” for additional criteria such as machinery and sustainable facilities.
- Attendees can look for the Pack Expo Green icon to quickly identify vetted exhibitors.
-
Innovation Stage
- Located at the heart of the show floor, the Innovation Stage features free 30-minute seminars where exhibitors present breakthrough technologies and strategies.
- Attendees will gain insights into sustainability applications and solutions designed to improve manufacturing operations by attending sessions featured under the sustainability track.
-
Industry Speaks
- Stay ahead of industry trends with insights from top Pack Expo Partner Program experts.
- Key topics include workforce development, sustainable packaging, flexible packaging, food safety and evolving industry standards.
“From the Reusable Packaging Pavilion to the Sustainability Solutions Finder, we’re making it easier than ever for attendees to identify and implement eco-friendly solutions,” said Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “This event is more than a trade show — it’s a catalyst for change, empowering companies to adopt sustainable practices that benefit both their business and the planet.”
Source: PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies
