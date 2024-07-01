Jarrett Foods, a provider of custom poultry processing solutions, announces the appointment of Neil Martin as its plant manager.

Martin has nearly 30 years of experience in overseeing production at multiple plants for two national poultry processing companies.

As a Certified Quality Engineer, Martin has a proven track record of ensuring high standards of quality and efficiency in poultry processing. He has also received extensive training in Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points and animal welfare, further enhancing his ability to uphold the industry's best practices.

"With his extensive industry background, training and proven track record, Neil will play a key role as our company grows," Jarrett Foods President Terry Willis said.

Martin's deep knowledge of project management will be valuable in his new position at Jarrett Foods. He has successfully led various projects throughout his career, demonstrating his ability to effectively coordinate resources and meet deadlines. Additionally, his expertise in developing strong relationships with suppliers and customers will contribute to the company's continued growth and success.

Source: Jarrett Foods