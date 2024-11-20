Jarrett Foods has named Jesus Chuy Rivas as its maintenance manager.

Rivas brings a decade of experience to his new role at Jarrett Foods, a provider of custom poultry processing solutions.

"Chuy will play a key role in keeping our equipment running, training employees on operating our equipment, and optimizing our production efficiencies throughout our operations," Jarrett Foods CEO Heath Jarrett said. "We are excited to have him join the Jarrett Foods team."

As maintenance manager, Rivas will oversee on-site installations, repair, maintenance, troubleshooting and testing of all processing equipment at Jarrett Foods.

One of Rivas’ key responsibilities will be training employees to operate and maintain equipment properly. By ensuring that all staff members are well-versed in equipment handling, Rivas aims to enhance operational efficiency and minimize downtime.

Source: Jarrett Foods