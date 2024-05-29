Jarrett Foods, a custom poultry processing solutions company, has announced the appointment of Terry Willis as president.

With an extensive background in the poultry industry and a proven record of success, Willis brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

“Terry is well established in the poultry industry and has the leadership experience that makes him a great fit for our new company,” CEO Heath Jarrett said. “We are thrilled to have him leading Jarrett Foods as we launch the company.”

Throughout his 45-year career in the poultry industry, Willis has held key leadership positions, including president & CEO of two poultry companies, including one with an international presence. Additionally, he has served as a director of a Fortune 500 company and as vice president and director of operations for another major poultry company.

Willis held various roles in the poultry processing industry before reaching his senior leadership positions, including human resources manager, production manager, plant manager, director of accounting and purchasing, continuous improvement director and operations director.

Based in northeast Georgia, Jarrett Foods currently provides whole bird cut-up, custom breast and thigh deboning, breast and tender hand portioning, marination, and repacking services.

Source: Jarrett Foods