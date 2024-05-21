Grass-fed beef platform Grass Fed Foods is announcing the appointment of Kevin Pallaoro as its new president. Pallaoro, who previously served as chief financial officer, will now oversee the Teton Waters Ranch and Sunfed Ranch brands. With his extensive knowledge of the business, Pallaoro is set to drive growth and innovation at Grass Fed Foods.

Grass Fed Foods is dedicated to providing healthy, nutritious foods made with clean ingredients. The company is unwavering in its commitment to grass-fed products and in supporting the families who desire them.

“Our dedication to quality and nutrition is evident in every product we offer,” said Pallaoro. “Grass Fed Foods is a leader in the industry, ready for substantial growth and product expansion while maintaining our high standards.”

In line with its growth strategy, the company has expanded its SunFed Ranch domestic and imported organic ground beef lines, reaffirming its commitment to meet the rising demand for these products. Grass Fed Foods continually seeks to enhance partnerships with retailers and restaurateurs, fostering collaborations that benefit all stakeholders.

"Grass Fed Foods is on an exciting trajectory, with new product placements at premium retail locations and several other partnerships developing rapidly,” said Peter Burns, Grass Fed Foods Board Member. “Kevin is well-equipped to seize new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Pallaoro, who grew up on a cattle ranch in Colorado, said, "I understand the importance of quality, grass-fed beef products for our health and the livelihood of ranching families. Leading a company that shares my values and is dedicated to making nutritious, grass-fed foods accessible to everyone is a true honor."

Source: Grass Fed Foods