The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association has announced the appointment of Tricia Greyshock as president and CEO of the organization, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Greyshock will take over the position following the retirement of Jeff Rumachik after 14 years of service to the association.

Greyshock joined the organization in 2019 as vice president of meetings and industry relations. She was promoted to executive vice president and COO in 2022, working closely with Rumachik in all aspects of leading the association and executing its mission to promote the sales and consumption of frozen and refrigerated foods.

During her tenure, Greyshock worked with staff to bring the annual NFRA Executive Conference and NFRA Convention to new heights, including record attendance for both events in 2023; led an advisory council in development of NFRA’s new landmark January joint promotion (ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen); and oversaw year-over-year unprecedented membership growth. Under her guidance, NFRA continues to expand its reach.

Prior to joining NFRA, Greyshock held roles including VP, association services at a statewide nonprofit, responsible for the planning and execution of various national events while also overseeing membership services and communications efforts. Greyshock has also held roles in sales, new business development, global congress program management and experiential marketing. Greyshock graduated summa cum laude from Lycoming College with a bachelor’s degree in international business and Spanish and a minor in economics.

Greyshock is excited to step into her new role and lead NFRA into the future. "The frozen and refrigerated foods industry is dynamic and innovative, and I'm honored to take on this role as we build upon our foundational success to unlock new opportunities," Greyshock said. "I look forward to collaborating with our board of directors, our membership, and the broader industry to emphasize that frozen and refrigerated foods continue to be a healthy, convenient, and delicious choice for families."

Source: National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association