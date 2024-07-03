Meritech is highlighting their core product line for footwear sanitation: the Meritech Boot Scrubbers. These boot scrubbers are designed to ensure hygiene compliance in food processing and packaging environments, aligning with stringent standards set by GFSI, FDA, FSMA, USDA and GMP.

Meritech Boot Scrubbers. Courtesy of Meritech







The boot scrubbers feature adjustable brush heights to accommodate a wide variety of footwear, ensuring thorough cleaning. The system automatically maintains the necessary chemical concentration for effective sanitation, eliminating human error and ensuring consistent pathogen removal. Designed for easy maintenance, the brushes can be removed without tools, simplifying the cleaning process. Additionally, the bi-directional operation saves space and reduces costs by allowing the scrubbers to be installed in compact areas without sacrificing efficiency. For complete hand and footwear sanitation, the boot scrubbers can be combined with Meritech’s CleanTech Automated Handwashing Stations, ensuring over 99.9% pathogen removal in 12 seconds.

Meritech automatic boot washers are specifically tailored for food safety and quality assurance managers and supervisors in the food processing industry. Meritech aims to enhance hygiene practices within this sector, ensuring compliance and safeguarding public health. The boot washers ensure that footwear does not become a contamination point, maintaining product integrity from processing to packaging.

Meritech’s boot scrubbers are made at Meritech’s Colorado headquarters.

Source: Meritech