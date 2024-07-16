The National Institute for Animal Agriculture will host animal agriculture leaders to discuss and address lameness across food animal species Jan. 27-28, 2025, at the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Ga.

NIAA’s Animal Disease Issues & Emergency Management Council will lead the inaugural roundtable discussion to explore current research and knowledge regarding causes, prevention methods and treatment of bone health and lameness disease(s) in food animal species — livestock and poultry.

"We are looking forward to a great, collaborative discussion about the issues each species experience and how animal agriculture leaders can collectively address the problems," said council co-chair, Dr. Lucas Pantaleon. Outputs from the roundtable will include a white paper along with the next steps — plans to address bone health and lameness.

The planning committee is in the final stages of selecting speakers for the roundtable with expertise in lameness and related diseases. The committee includes:

Dr. Lucas Pantaleon

Dr. Adnan Alrubaye, University of Arkansas

Dr. Kaitlyn Briggs, Fair Life

Doug Ensley, Boehringer-Ingelheim

More information about the roundtable and speakers is available on NIAA’s website. Registration fees are $200 for NIAA members and $250 for nonmembers.

Source: National Institute for Animal Agriculture