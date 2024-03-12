The third cohort of the National Institute for Animal Agriculture’s Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders completed their first in-person leadership training session in Chicago.

In January, NIAA announced the selected participants in the third cohort of the Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders. This leadership training course is sponsored by the United Soybean Board and Farm Credit and was created by NIAA to empower animal agriculture professionals to strengthen previous leadership development experiences and collaborate with peers across the industry.

On the second day of the leadership session, cohort members met Jamie Calvetti, president of Calvetti Meats and founder of Calvetti Culinary Creations. Calvetti Meats was established in Chicago in 1939, located a few blocks from the old Chicago stockyard location. Jamie is the second generation of owner management. The company specializes in custom food products, including ready-to-eat, sous vide and vacuum-packaged ready-to-cook food products.

Midan Marketing’s Principal, Michael Uetz, finished the day with cohort members with a discussion about the latest protein research, current market trends and consumer attitudes. Midan is an independent agency with an extensive knowledge of the meat industry and consumer insights.

“My expectations have expanded following our first gathering as Cohort 3,” said Hanna Robbins, Butterball LLC and cohort member. “The opportunity to mesh with such a diverse, interdisciplinary group that is collectively passionate about all facets of agriculture is unique to many of us. I'm looking forward to further developing our relationships, conversations, and opportunities over the next 14 months and beyond.”

The third cohort of the Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders represents a range of agricultural sectors to advance animal agriculture’s role in today’s food system. Participants include:

Johnna Baller-Granville – Genus ABS.

Ryan Bennett – U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs and International Poultry Welfare Alliance.

Kristi Block – North American Meat Institute.

Sarah Coleman – The Kentucky Horse Council.

Rose Digianantonio – State of Wyoming Livestock Board.

Will Fiske – Neogen Genomics.

Chelsea Good – L ivestock Marketing Association.

ivestock Marketing Association. Rita Harkless – Perdue Foods.

Blaine Johnson – Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Tanner King – Neogen Genomics.

Ashley Kohls – Minnesota Turkey Growers Association.

Jennifer Koziol – Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

Rahul Kumar – Zoetis Inc.

Megan McCullough – North American Meat Institute.

Emmanuel Okello – University of California, Davis.

Kelli Payne – Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation.

Hanna Robbins – Butterball.

Dakota Thomas – Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization.

Jackson Tolle – United Producers Inc.

Hattie Webb – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: National Institute for Animal Agriculture