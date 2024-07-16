Dominique's Livestock Market LLC

The U.S. Department of Agriculture entered into a stipulation agreement with Dominique’s Livestock Market LLC, of Lafayette, La., on June 21, 2024, for alleged violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Dominique’s Livestock Market LLC waived its rights to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $1,500.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed Dominique’s Livestock Market LLC's livestock scale at its Opelousas, La., location failed four scale tests between Nov. 3, 2023, and Feb. 29, 2024. The livestock scale tested accurately on April 4, 2024. Dominique’s Livestock Market LLC weighed livestock on the inaccurate scale at its sales on March 26 and April 2, 2024.

Operating and weighing livestock on a scale that was inspected or tested and found in a condition to give incorrect or inaccurate weights is considered an unfair deceptive practice in violation of the P&S Act and related regulations.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties, up to $34,995 per violation, against any person after notice and opportunity for a hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve alleged violations quickly.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

Rosenkrans Natural Beef Co. LLC

The USDA entered into a stipulation agreement with Rosenkrans Natural Beef Co. LLC of Seneca Falls, N.Y., on June 15, 2024, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Rosenkrans waived its right to a hearing and paid a penalty of $825.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that Rosenkrans Natural Beef Co. LLC failed to pay for seven livestock transactions in a timely manner. Payments ranged from four to 150 days late.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases violates the P&S Act.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Amy Blechinger, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 202-720-7051 or Amy.R.Blechinger@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS