Tina Livestock Market LLC

The U.S. Department of Agriculture entered into a stipulation agreement with Tina Livestock Market LLC, of Tina, Mo., on April 4, 2024, for alleged violation of the Packers and Stockyards (P&S) Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Tina Livestock Market LLC waived its rights to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $1,000.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed Tina Livestock Market LLC tested its livestock scale on June 9, 2022, and continually weighed livestock on it without a test until Jan. 18, 2024.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to test livestock scales used in commerce at least once between Jan. 1 and June 30 and at least once again between July 1 and Dec. 31, with a minimum period of 120 days between tests.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties, up to $33,896 per violation, against any person after notice and opportunity for a hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve alleged violations quickly.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Amy Blechinger, Packers and Stockyards Division, at 202-720-7051 or by email at [email protected].

Wright County Livestock Auction LLC

The USDA entered into a stipulation agreement with Wright County Livestock Auction LLC, of Mountain Grove, Mo., on March 28, 2024, for alleged violation of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Wright County Livestock Auction LLC waived its rights to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $1,000.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed Wright County Livestock Auction LLC tested its livestock scale on Sept. 30, 2022, and continually weighed livestock on it without a test until March 14, 2024.

