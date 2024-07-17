In honor of National Hot Dog Day, fast-casual restaurant platform company Craveworthy Brands is announcing the upcoming launch of Nomad Dawgs, a quick-service hot dog concept with global flavors. Nomad Dawgs will be available in store and digitally at participating Wing It On locations starting July 22, 2024.

The Nomad Dawgs concept stems from the culinary genius of Craveworthy's Creator Chef Robert Kabakoff and VP of Culinary and Supply Chain Becca McIntyre, who had the vision of creating a home-grown brand inspired by their travels. Each "dawg" is inspired by a location or culture from around the globe and features the local cuisine, including "The Empire State," "The Munich," "Fast and Furious" and many others.

"Along with Craveworthy's dedication to embracing every culinary segment in our vast portfolio, our lead chefs and the rest of the team have a real knack for travel, and trying various cuisines in the places we visit," said CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands, Gregg Majewski. "We wanted to bring some of these experiences to life by introducing a unique concept that has really never been done before with hot dogs, offering a little taste of the world under one roof."

"Nomad Dawgs is the perfect add-on to Wing It On!'s already robust menu, creating a synergy between consumer favorites—chicken wings with innovative sauce options and a flavorful, global experience of a complimentary food like hot dogs," said Wing It On Founder and Brand President, Matt Ensero. "In addition to deepening the bench of culinary options for guests at Wing It On!, the new concept will also create new avenues of revenue and opportunity to tap new consumers for existing and prospective franchise partners."

Accompanied by Wing It On, Nomad Dawgs will also be opening its first standalone, brick-and-mortar location in Las Vegas along with others in the coming future.

Source: Craveworthy Brands