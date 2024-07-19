Key Technology and PPM Technologies, both members of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, have combined their sales and service organizations in North and South America as well as Australia and New Zealand. In these areas, Key and PPM are offering a single point of access to sales and aftermarket services for their combined portfolio of conveyors, sorters, fryers, seasoning equipment and other food processing solutions, including integrated turnkey systems.

“Bringing these two leading equipment suppliers together provides outstanding value to food processors. Customers can now access the broadest portfolio of material handling and sorting solutions in the food processing industry via a single point-of-contact,” said Jack Lee, Duravant group president - food sorting and handling solutions. “By integrating the Key and PPM sales and service teams, we can offer industry-leading process expertise and technical knowledge to our customers, including the ability to supply larger and more capable integrated solutions. Consolidating our field service and aftermarket operations means customers receive faster, more comprehensive support to maximize uptime and improve line performance.”

Source: Duravant