Duravant LLC, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging, and material handling sectors, is announcing that it has acquired PPM Technologies from Stonehenge Partners. PPM is a manufacturer of high-quality conveying, coating, and thermal equipment headquartered in Newberg, Ore., that designs, engineers and manufactures processing solutions for a wide range of end markets including snack foods, nutraceuticals, meats, poultry and seafood. PPM greatly enhances Duravant’s portfolio of automation solutions with new products and technologies that are highly complementary to those of Key Technology, a company working in sorting and food handling solutions and a member of the Duravant family of operating companies.

"PPM is an ideal complement to our existing suite of products in our food processing and handling equipment portfolio," said Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant. "Our new partnership with PPM bolsters our integration services capabilities which are in high demand as customers are increasingly relying on our applications and design expertise to deliver complete turnkey lines."

"We have enjoyed a great working relationship with the PPM team over the last four and a half years,” said Andrew Bohutinsky, managing partner of Stonehenge Partners. "We are very pleased with the growth of the business under our stewardship and look forward to its continued success within the Duravant family of companies."

PPM is an innovator of food handling technology with over 70 years of experience in designing and manufacturing conveyors and graders. The company has expanded their portfolio to include coating and thermal technologies to meet the growing demand for end-to-end integrated processing lines. PPM serves national and multinational customers in over 50 countries with designs and customized solutions engineered to optimize efficiency and production. PPM has two manufacturing sites in the U.S., a sales office in the UK, direct sales support in Mexico, and provides lifetime support to their global customer base with aftermarket parts and services performed by expert technicians.

“We are very excited as we look ahead at our next phase of growth with Duravant,” said Robert Pedersen, president of PPM. “PPM is a perfect complement to Key Technology, and our new partnership will enable us to collaborate on innovation, new product development and strategic growth initiatives, including accelerating our expansion in Europe and Latin America. Plus, by leveraging the group’s extensive service offerings and infrastructure, we will further enhance the overall lifetime value we deliver to our customers.”

Sources: Duravant LLC; Stonehenge Partners