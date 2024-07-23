Merck Animal Health has unveiled an initiative in collaboration with the Winston County Self Help Cooperative in East Central, Miss., to improve the economic and environmental viability of minority-owned cattle herds.

The Beef Cattle Herd Health Initiative is a two-year program designed to provide livestock herd health information, education and training to cattle ranchers operating small farms through classroom educational events, producer farm tours, on-farm workshops and demonstrations. Efforts are focused on improving veterinarian care, grazing plans, animal welfare and performance, economic viability, as well as enhanced conservation and sustainability outcomes on the farms.

“We’re excited about the opportunity that the Beef Cattle Herd Health Initiative presents as it encapsulates Merck Animal Health’s commitment to providing support, information and education to those who improve the lives of animals,” said Dr. John Hutcheson, director, beef technical services, Merck Animal Health. “We continue to engage with ranchers to improve care for their animals, improve economic outcomes for minority ranchers in the industry and create more environmentally sustainable management practices on their farms.”

Ten pilot ranchers were selected to participate in the initiative and are being provided a livestock veterinarian to lead education efforts and prescribe necessary medications, a grazing technician for hands-on assistance in management of forages for improved cattle weight gain and farm sustainability, and experienced local ranch hands to assist in livestock handling.

Merck Animal Health’s support for the initiative, totaling approximately $145,000, includes veterinary and animal handling expertise, assistance in training sessions with the ranchers and animal health products, including ear tags for identification, vaccines, implants, both internal and external parasite treatments and insecticide ear tags. Additional provided supplies include fecal sample kits and vaccine coolers.

“The initial feedback from ranchers has been very positive,” said Hutcheson. “We’ve held our first on-farm demonstrations and are looking forward to the second round of visits with the ranchers and the Winston County Self Help Cooperative personnel to monitor progress. One of the greatest benefits of this initiative is to see these producers work together to strengthen each other and their care for animals and their operations. It’s wonderful to be part of this community working together to improve animal health, economic outcomes and environmental impact.”

Source: Merck Animal Health