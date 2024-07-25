Shelf-stable baby and toddler food brand Serenity Kids is adding new retail distribution in over 2,000 Albertsons locations nationwide. The retailer will offer 10 of Serenity Kids' best-selling, high-protein product varieties from the baby puree pouches and Grain Free Puffs lines.

Serenity Kids is a family-owned and parent-run company with the founding mission to provide convenient foods with balanced macronutrients composed of high protein, low sugar, healthy fats, organic vegetables and quality carbohydrates.

"Parents and babies nationwide have spoken - and they want savory meat pouches ... " said Serenity Carr, co-founder and CEO of Serenity Kids. "Thrilled doesn't even begin to describe how elated we are to partner with Albertsons and increase our nationwide availability so more families can have access to Serenity Kids' products. With the rollout of our top performing varieties, we look forward to continuing to drive category growth and prove parents are searching for the best quality ingredients, ethical sourcing, and the highest nutrient standards to feed their babies and toddlers."

Babies form their palate preferences between four to seven months old. This is typically referred to as their "flavor window," which closes for most children around 18 months. A study of 250 U.S. organic baby food pouches showed that an average pouch has 10 grams of sugar. Feeding babies these recipes, even those with natural sugars, increases the likelihood that they will develop a palate that prefers higher levels of sweetness down the line and reject other savory, healthy options like vegetables and meats.

Serenity Kids is combating early childhood sugar addictions by creating savory pouches that are balanced with protein and healthy fats, making it easy to introduce the rich taste of meat and organic vegetables. Babies enter a new stage of exploration of textures and flavors when introduced to solids. Serenity Kids products allow little ones to explore a broad variety of flavors in a healthy and convenient way to help expand their palates early on.

Serenity Kids' 10 nutrient-dense products debuting into over 2,000 Albertsons stores and banners across the country include:

Free Range Chicken with Organic Peas and Carrots

Grass Fed Beef with Organic Kale and Sweet Potatoes

Pasture Raised Turkey with Organic Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, and Beets

Wild Caught Salmon with Organic Butternut Squash and Beet

Chicken Mexican Stew with Organic Vegetables, Herbs, and Spices

Coconut Chicken Curry with Organic Vegetables and Coconut Cream

Berry Butternut Smoothie + Protein with Grass Fed Collagen

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie + Protein with Grass Fed Collagen

Carrot & Beet Grain Free Puffs with Olive Oil

Pumpkin & Cinnamon Grain Free Puffs with Olive Oil

