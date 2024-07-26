The National Protein and Food Distributors Association is announcing the speaker lineup for its 2024 Fall Meeting, scheduled for Sept. 15–18, 2024, at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Ariz.

The Fall Meeting, one of NPFDA's signature events and a member favorite, offers a comprehensive program featuring roundtable discussions, expert speakers, engaging activities and ample networking opportunities. This gathering provides a blend of learning, relationship-building and reconnecting with industry peers.

This year's event features a roster of speakers addressing critical industry issues and personal development:

Presentation by FBI on Cargo Theft presented by Scott Dunn, supervisory special agent, and Logan Johnston, intelligence analyst. Dunn and Johnston will offer an FBI perspective on cargo theft, exploring its economic impact, threats to the retail supply chain and potential health and safety implications. They will highlight the FBI's proactive strategies to combat criminal enterprises engaged in systematic cargo thefts.

Next is motivational speaker Larry Long Jr., CEO of LLJR Enterprises. Long will deliver his transformative message, "JOLT. Rediscover and Believe in Your Inner Greatness." Attendees will learn strategies to overcome obstacles and tap into their full potential.

"We're excited to offer our members this unique opportunity to gain insights from law enforcement experts and experience a powerful motivational session," said Cece Corbin, president of NPFDA. "This meeting will provide valuable knowledge and inspiration to help our members navigate industry challenges while making valuable connections."

Source: NPFDA