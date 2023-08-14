The National Protein and Food Distributors Association has announced that the 2023 NPFDA Fall Meeting will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel within the Universal Orlando Resort, September 17–20, 2023. Industry professionals will gather for networking opportunities, camaraderie and a range of educational activities. The event will feature respected speakers, Roger Tutterow and Russ Webb.

Dr. Tutterow holds the role of professor of economics at Kennesaw State University and serves as the endowed chair of Henssler Financial. Tutterow's expert analysis of economic, business, and political environments has been highlighted in various media outlets, such as the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Business Week, Forbes and U.S.A. Today. Additionally, Tutterow has been a trusted source for television news as well as regional electronic and print media.

Apart from his academic achievements, Tutterow has served as a consultant on financial economics and statistical modeling for a diverse range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to closely held businesses. He has also provided expert testimony on economic, financial and statistical matters in state and federal courts, before the Georgia General Assembly and before the Georgia Public Service Commission. Tutterow has delivered numerous speeches to professional groups across over forty states and Canada, covering various topics in the economic, business and political arenas.

Hailing from Georgia, Tutterow earned a Bachelor of Science in decision science from Berry College, and an Master of Arts and Ph.D. in economics from Georgia State University. Before he joined Kennesaw State University, Tutterow held various faculty and administrative positions at West Virginia University, Georgia State University and Mercer University. He has also had the privilege of serving as a visiting professor at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and at the Institute for Industrial Policy Studies in Seoul, South Korea.

A native of Atlanta, Webb attended the University of Georgia and Georgia State University before embarking on a career in the hospitality business working for an international airline, a cruise line, a travel company, and a convention center. He has been an association executive for more than 2 decades and is currently the executive director of the Bay Area Apartment Association in Florida.

Webb is dedicated to teaching and has created the concept of edutainment, which brings together education and entertainment to engage and entertain audiences.

With his vast expertise, Webb has shared his knowledge with numerous industry groups nationwide and has facilitated strategic planning and board visioning sessions for more than thirty organizations. He aims to deliver presentations that are informative, impactful, and leave a lasting impression on attendees.

During his presentation titled "Artificial Intelligence (AI): What Is It and What Does It Mean for Our Future?", Webb will offer enlightening insights while also entertaining attendees. Furthermore, he will bring his lively and interactive beer-tasting experience to NPFDA's Welcome Reception.

For more information on the NPFDA Fall Meeting, visit www.npfda.org.

Source: National Protein and Food Distributors Association