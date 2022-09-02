The U.S. Cattlemen's Association (USCA)'s 15th Annual Meeting and Cattle Producer's Forum will be held December 8–10 at the DoubleTree Downtown in Nashville. Registration and room reservations are now live at https://cattlemensmeeting.square.site.

On Friday, December 9, policy committees and members will review the past year’s successes and determine policy goals for the year ahead. With significant progress being made on cattle market reform legislation this year, the Annual Meeting will be a critical time to reflect and prepare for the next Congressional session.

On Saturday, December 10, USCA will host the Cattle Producer’s Forum to discuss current market trends. Following a Washington, D.C. update from USCA’s lobbying team in the morning, the group will hear from DV Auction’s Feeder Flash host, Corbitt Wall, and other cattle market specialists for a 2023 market forecast.

The Cattle Producer’s Forum will also host a Consumers’ Perspective panel discussion, welcoming Bitcoin enthusiasts to explore the unlikely relationship between the popular digital currency and beef production. Meet the consumers eager to source their protein from local, regenerative ranchers using the decentralized currency that everyone is talking about.

The day will close with a Producer Townhall where the microphones will be turned to the audience to discuss the industry’s most pressing questions. USCA will use the results of this session to help build its strategic plan for the next 15 years.

Source: U.S. Cattlemen's Association

