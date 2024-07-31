Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection has achieved carbon neutral status for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, the company is on track to achieve its goal of sending zero waste to landfill by 2025.

In 2023, Mettler-Toledo made substantial strides toward its sustainability objectives. Efforts include accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, ramping up solar power and district heating capacities and reachieving targets for sourcing 100% renewable electricity. These achievements reinforce the company's commitment to sustainability and contribute to its 2030 science-based targets for emissions reduction.

The global business has also increased efforts related to sustainable product design, supplier engagement and transparency in its supply chain. The company's direct supplier engagement program, initiated in 2022, has been further advanced, aligning with environmental, social, and governance goals and commitments. Leveraging risk assessments, the program targets suppliers where Mettler-Toledo can have the greatest impact, driving progress toward shared sustainability objectives.

Source: Mettler-Toledo