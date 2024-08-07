American Seafoods Group, one of the world’s largest at-sea processors of wild Alaska pollock and wild Pacific hake, is announcing the launch of the American Seafoods Community Partnership program. The program, formerly known as the Western Alaska Community Grant Program, provides donations to select organizations and groups in Western Alaska to fund community projects that address food security and other pressing social needs.

This rebranded initiative demonstrates the company’s long-standing commitment to supporting Western Alaskan communities. As part of the launch, American Seafoods is increasing its donation total from $90,000 per year to $150,000 per year, with $75,000 total to be awarded every six months. Since 1997, American Seafoods has granted more than $2 million to organizations and programs in Alaska.

“American Seafoods started this program in 1997 out of our desire to help communities in Alaska, home of the world’s cleanest fisheries,” said Einar Gustafsson, CEO of American Seafoods. “American Seafoods depends on our Alaskan communities and our Alaskan crew members, and this new name change, revamped focus and the increased monetary contribution further highlights our commitment to partnering with, and giving back to, Western Alaska. Over the years, American Seafoods’ contributions have made a significant impact, and we look forward to continuing forward as we sustainably harvest wild Alaska pollock.”

“We extend our gratitude to American Seafoods for the support that they have given to us and our community over the years through the Community Partnership program,” said Barbara Nunn, food bank coordinator at the Bristol Bay Native Association Food Bank, which has received funds in previous years. “American Seafoods is one of our largest contributors, and with their help, we have been able to feed many underprivileged people in the Bristol Bay Region and provide nourishment to those who need it the most.”

“American Seafoods is a first-class company, supporting the Brother Francis Shelter Kodiak and serving those in our community in need,” said Susan Smith, executive director of the Brother Francis Shelter, another recipient of funds from the program in previous years. “American Seafoods’ donations over the years have enabled us to make a real difference and positive impact in providing Kodiak’s homeless with refuge, dignity, care and compassion.”

American Seafoods is accepting applications for the Community Partnership program from the following regions: Kodiak Island, Aleutian and Pribilof Islands/Western Alaska Peninsula, Bristol Bay, Lower Kuskokwim, Lower Yukon, Norton Sound and communities north. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 16, 2024, and most grant awards will range from $1,000 to $7,500 each.

