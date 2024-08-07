Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, and Picadeli, an in-supermarket tech-enabled modular salad-bar with fresh food, are partnering to expand fresh food options for consumers and boost the competitive edge of AWG member retailers.

AWG and Picadeli are working closely together to implement a salad bar solution that aims to drive consumer engagement and sales growth for AWG member grocery stores, ensuring that these retailers can offer high-quality, convenient and healthy meal options that are affordable. By leveraging Picadeli’s salad bar technology and AWG’s network, the partnership aims to enhance the shopping experience, increase customer satisfaction and ultimately boost the profitability and competitiveness of AWG member retailers.

Picadeli leverages technology, a unique business model and a distinctive approach to solving the lack of affordable, better food more efficiently and effectively than traditional methods.

“We’re excited to partner with Picadeli, and this partnership is another way that we fulfill our mission to our member retailers by providing all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served,” said Dan Koch, AWG group vice president of perishables. “By integrating advanced technology into members’ operations, ensuring sustainable sourcing, and maintaining high standards of food quality, AWG and Picadeli are not only meeting the current needs of our members but also setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

“At Picadeli, we are passionate about making a better meal on the go affordable and accessible. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. to bring our concept to their committed group of members,” said Patrik Hellstrand, CEO of Picadeli U.S. “AWG’s dedication to providing exceptional service to its members to create the best customer experience aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited to introduce their members’ customers to a new dimension of choice and customization.”

Source: Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc.