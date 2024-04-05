Forging a new path forward into 2024 and beyond, SEE and Ossid have launched a new global partnership to provide case-ready processors a total solution for their tray overwrapping machinery and material needs. The combination of equipment, materials and services from SEE and Ossid will allow customers to achieve operational efficiency and sustainability goals and objectives for fresh protein producers.

Under this new partnership, customers will be able to purchase from SEE a complete tray overwrap solution that includes machinery from Ossid and trays and film from SEE. This collaboration combines SEE’s expertise in sustainable food packaging material and Ossid’s deep portfolio of packaging machinery. Both brands are well-positioned to consult and advise on each other’s products and services to recommend the best packaging solution for customers’ specific applications.

“This innovative partnership between SEE and Ossid really builds upon the strengths of each brand to create an experience for customers that provides the best of both solutions in a coordinated way,” said Jason Angel, global vice president of sales and business development, Flexibles and Trays, ProMach. “The advantages that this partnership brings to customers are clear: SEE and Ossid can specify all the equipment needed for specific tray overwrapping applications and do so in a streamlined process. When we can come together with a company that has the vision and creative ingenuity of SEE to jointly share knowledge to help customers package and deliver their products more efficiently, everyone wins.”

“SEE and Ossid are experts in food packaging and equipment and this partnership, creates a synergy between the two companies that will ultimately benefit our customers in a meaningful way,” said Tobias Grasso, president of the Americas region at SEE. “We are excited to partner with Ossid and look forward to offering our customers a total solution for their tray overwrapping needs.”

The sustainable total solution combines Ossid’s tray overwrapping equipment and SEE’s industry-standard SES film. The Ossid NextGen 500E is compatible with the CRYOVAC brand compostable overwrap tray, the first compostable tray in the market designed to run on existing industrial food processing equipment. All of this is provided to the customer via a streamlined, combined, expert-driven purchase and aftermarket service that creates benefits to processors and consumers.

The NextGen 500E and 500im are two of Ossid’s leak-resistant end seal overwrap packaging solutions. Designed with a small footprint to maximize floor space, the 500E utilizes a gripper chain system that produces tightly wrapped packages, while the 500im reaches speeds up to 35 packages per minute.

Sources: Ossid; SEE