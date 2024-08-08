Portillo's Inc., a fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style offerings, is piloting kiosks in select restaurants. This strategic test represents a step forward in Portillo's ongoing commitment to embracing technology that will enhance the guest and team member experience while optimizing operational efficiency. The company has installed its first state-of-the-art, 24-inch Bite kiosks at two Chicagoland restaurants, offering Portillo's customers an additional layer of convenience and choice and freeing up team members to support other areas of the restaurant and focus on guest service.

Customers at Portillo's restaurants in Downers Grove, Ill., and Chicago's River North neighborhood will have the first opportunity to trial the kiosks, which were custom-designed in partnership with Portillo's technology team and Bite. As part of the pilot program, Portillo's plans to install additional kiosks at its restaurants in California later in August 2024. Pilot locations will serve as testing environments, providing insights to guide potential future kiosk implementations.

"We've studied best practices across the restaurant industry to identify a next-generation ordering system as a thoughtful addition for both our guests and our Team Members," said Keith Correia, chief information officer of Portillo's. "By offering an alternative ordering experience, we're giving guests another way to get their Portillo's however they prefer, while creating flexibility for our teams to focus on what they do best – making delicious food and providing fun, welcoming service. It's about carefully integrating technology to enhance the classic Portillo's experience that has delighted fans for over six decades."

This technological addition is designed to complement, not disrupt, the Portillo's dine-in experience. The kiosks work alongside existing ordering channels, providing guests with more ways to order. This approach enables Portillo's to strategically redistribute team members to other high-value areas of guest service, fostering new opportunities for guest interactions and team member development.

Moreover, these kiosks allow Portillo's to showcase both core menu items and new innovations. Large 24-inch video screens not only facilitate an easy ordering process, but also offer a visual journey through Portillo's full menu to encourage customers to discover new items, potentially leading to increased check sizes.

Source: Portillo's Hot Dogs Inc.