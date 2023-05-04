Performance Food Group Co., Navistar, Great Dane and Carrier Transicold, part of Carrier Global Corp., a company working in intelligent climate and energy solutions, have collaborated to launch a commercial evaluation program using all-electric refrigeration technology on a battery-electric truck for sustainable, direct-emissions-free distribution of refrigerated and frozen food.

The technology will be featured at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo. PFG’s solution features Carrier Transicold’s ground-breaking Supra eCool electric truck refrigeration unit, an International eMV Series battery-electric truck with a factory-installed ePower electrical system and a 22-foot Alpine S-Series insulated body by Great Dane. The truck will serve PFG operations in California, supporting the foodservice distributor’s sustainability initiatives while marking an important step toward compliance with new regulations requiring adoption of zero-direct emission truck refrigeration technologies in the state.

“Mitigating our carbon footprint through use of advanced technologies helps us to be responsible stewards of the environment,” said Jeff Williamson, senior vice president, operations, PFG. “The use of direct-emissions-free transportation and refrigeration technologies by these industry-leading collaborators offers tremendous potential in helping us to achieve key sustainability goals and metrics.”

This collaboration will help PFG realize the potential of transformative battery-electric technologies.

“With its optimized performance, our energy-efficient, engineless Supra eCool electric refrigeration unit seamlessly draws power from the International eMV Series’ ePower electrical system to support PFG’s daily deliveries,” said Alice DeBiasio, vice president and general manager, Truck Trailer Americas and Digital Solutions, Carrier.

Control interface commonalities between the Supra eCool unit and the traditional Supra diesel units used by PFG will help its drivers transition to all-electric refrigeration.

“International believes in a future of emobility, and we are proud to support PFG in its electric vehicle journey,” said Debbie Shust, vice president, Medium Duty International Truck Business, Navistar. “The collaboration among International, Great Dane and Carrier Transicold demonstrates successful teamwork and technology integration to meet the performance and sustainability needs of PFG.”

“Great Dane has been privileged to partner with PFG for several years to develop a truck body equipped with new technology to support its current applications,” said Tim Miller, director of truck bodies for Great Dane. “In support of PFG’s battery electric vehicle program, we reduced truck body weight and increased thermal efficiency while minimizing changes to the overall body design.”

“The benefits of electric transport refrigeration technologies go beyond sustainability, as they can also provide life-cycle cost benefits for progressive fleets, such as PFG’s,” said DeBiasio. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry’s transformation from traditional approaches to cleaner, quiet, direct-emissions-free solutions.”

Sources: Performance Food Group Co., Navistar, Great Dane and Carrier Transicold