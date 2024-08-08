TGW International, a brand of EDGE Industrial Technologies, has promoted Andrew Whitworth to director of sales of the TGW UK/EMEA commercial team. In his new role, Whitworth will manage the day-to-day operations of the international commercial team, focusing on overall growth in TGW’s international markets.

Whitworth has worked at TGW for nearly 40 years, spending time in the factory producing straight tooth knives before moving into sales and business development, where he held a variety of roles and responsibilities. As director of sales, he will report to Rocke Saccone, VP of sales for EDGE, and manage a team of regional sales and a customer service manager and representatives. Whitworth will rely on his decades of knowledge, along with market and customer segmentation analysis and quarterly sales road maps, to help TGW reach its growth goals. Born and raised in England, he and his wife of 27 years live and work in Sheffield, England. He enjoys watching sports, walking in the countryside and spending time with his wife and two adult children.

“Knowledge is power, especially in sales, and it’s hard to beat Andrew’s nearly four decades of industry and company experience,” said Saccone. “We’re excited to see his leadership and experience positively influence our customers, team, and business.”

Source: EDGE Industrial Technologies