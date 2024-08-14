Daily's Premium Meats is announcing the launch of two new products: Hot Honey and Spicy Maple flavored thick-cut bacon. These two value-added products are set to launch in the United States in late summer 2024. With a goal of making bacon an experience, not just an ingredient, Daily’s is launching its new line of thick-cut bacon that is loaded with sweet and spicy seasonings.

Hot Honey and Spicy Maple flavored thick-cut bacon. Courtesy of Daily's Premium Meats







“We’ve seen incredible excitement around sweet and spicy flavor profiles recently,” said Eric Hamilton, director of product innovation for Daily’s Premium Meats. “We worked closely with our research team members to monitor, track and ultimately pick flavors, such as Hot Honey and Spicy Maple, that will resonate with consumers who are looking for more bold flavors that make mealtimes memorable.”

“The bacon market is fragmented with a lot of players, so we wanted to think outside the box to deliver something truly unique and captivating,” said Emma Pierce, brand manager for Daily’s Premium Meats. “With so much enthusiasm around value-added meat, as well as sweet and spicy profiles, there’s no better time to launch these new products.”

Daily’s Premium Meats is committed to producing premium bacon products using raw materials from the Seaboard Foods connected food system. This collaboration brings together farmers, three dedicated bacon processing plants and a networked supply chain to control the entire production process from farm to table.

Daily’s Spicy Maple and Hot Honey flavored bacon are both available in a 17.6-ounce pack.

Source: Daily's Premium Meats