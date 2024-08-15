Carl's Jr. is launching its More Bang, Less Buck value menu, introducing four new burgers to choose from, including a new Guacamole Jr. featuring house-made guacamole.

The More Bang, Less Buck value menu includes:

Cali Jr. Jalapeno Jr. Bacon Cheese Jr. Guac Jr. Spicy Chicken Sandwich 6-piece Chicken Stars

Carl's Jr. More Bang, Less Buck value menu. Courtesy of CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.







"Carl's Jr. guests won't settle for any old value meal – they want bold, craveable flavors, all without breaking the bank," said Vice President of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. "More Bang, Less Buck offers the bold ingredients Carl's Jr is known for, like crispy bacon, fresh guacamole and fiery jalapenos, and we're really proud to deliver a budget-conscious menu that doesn't sacrifice on adventurous flavors."

More Bang, Less Buck is launching in more than 500 Carl's Jr. restaurants, representing the majority of the brands' restaurants. Later this fall, the menu is expected to roll out to more restaurants.

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.