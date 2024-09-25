The colloquial term "ghosting" means to abruptly stop having any contact or communication with someone without any explanation. Carl's Jr.'s new burger, The Ghost, capitalizes on this colloquial term.

"Nothing burns more than getting ignored or left on read, except for the mouth-numbing heat of our new burger, The Ghost," said Vice President of Marketing Anthony Nguyen. "At Carl's Jr., we see you, we hear you, and we want to give you burgers, swag and freebies to take your mind off of the burn from ghosting."

Until Nov. 6, 2024, the brand is asking consumers to be bold by sharing their ghosting stories. Consumers can have a chance to win a free Ghost Burger and Carl's Jr. swag by following the brand on Instagram, TikTok, X, Threads or Facebook and commenting #GhostMode on the giveaway post of one of the platforms, telling their story of being ghosted or ghosting someone.

The Big Angus Ghost is a third pound of charbroiled Angus beef, ghost pepper cheese, soul-scorching sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, onion and lettuce on a toasted bun.

Carl's Jr. is also introducing a new Ghost Breakfast Burger, featuring a folded egg, bacon, Hash Rounds, ghost pepper cheese and soul-scorching sauce.

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.