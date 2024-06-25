Carl's Jr. is bringing back the fan-favorite Teriyaki Burger and Teriyaki Char Chicken Sandwich and announcing the launch of a new 2 for $6 Double Take, mix-and-match value meal, featuring menu items like spicy cheeseburgers and Chicken Stars. The Teriyaki menu items and 2 for $6 Double Take, mix-and-match value meal will be available through Aug. 13, 2024.

"Carl's Jr. guests are extremely passionate, whether it's about bringing back the El Diablo burger, bringing back the Teriyaki lineup or delivering the flavors they crave on a budget," said Carl's Jr. Vice President of Marketing, Anthony Nguyen. "We're excited to give the people what they want – big, bold, innovative flavors at every price point that will keep them coming back for more."

These announcements follow the debut of a new menu architecture for Carl's Jr. in 2024, which streamlines visuals for ease of ordering and allows guests to customize burgers according to the experience they are craving. The new menu also coincides with the launch of an new marketing campaign themed Need Burger, Get Burger, discussing Carl's Jr. guests' "need" for their burgers.

The Double Teriyaki Burger features two charbroiled patties, sliced grilled pineapple, melted Swiss cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and Teriyaki Sauce on a seeded bun. The Teriyaki Char Chicken Sandwich features a charbroiled chicken breast, sliced grilled pineapple, melted Swiss cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and Teriyaki Sauce on a potato bun.

Two for $6 Double Take, mix-and-match value meal, available through Aug. 13, 2024. Courtesy of CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.













The new 2 for $6 Double Take mix-and-match value meal offers two menu items for $6 at participating locations.

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.