Carl's Jr. is introducing a new menu item on Aug. 30 — the Big Char Chile Burger — available for a limited time until Oct. 31. The Big Char Chile Burger will be available exclusively in the Carl's Jr. app starting Aug. 23.

The Big Char Chile Burger features a juicy beef patty topped with Santa Fe sauce, pepper jack cheese, a whole charred green chile and iceberg lettuce served on a crispy, toasted seeded bun.

The Big Char Chile Burger is also available as a Big Char Chile Double, Big Char Chile Angus and Big Char Chile Double Angus. Whether a loyal rewards member or a first-time customer, guests are encouraged to try this menu item before it is gone.

The Big Char Chile Burger is available in-restaurant and in the Carl's Jr. App, where My Rewards members get an extra bonus with app-exclusive offers and benefits.

Visit www.carlsjr.com for more information.

Source: Carl’s Jr.