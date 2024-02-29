Carl's Jr. is introducing its new Spicy Breakfast Burger and returning the Spicy Western Bacon Burger, both twists on the classic Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

The Spicy Breakfast Burger features a charbroiled all-beef patty topped with jalapeno coins, crispy bacon, an egg, pepperjack cheese, Hash Rounds and ketchup, all on top of a seeded bun. The Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger features a charbroiled Angus patty topped with jalapeno coins, two strips of bacon, melted pepperjack cheese, onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce, all on a seeded bun.

Spicy Breakfast Burger. Courtesy CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.





"The Spicy Breakfast Burger and the Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger mark the first product launches in our Crave campaign, focused on satiating the craveable flavors that our guests desire," said Anthony Nguyen, vice president of brand marketing at Carl's Jr. "The campaign brings our big, bold, unique California-inspired flavors and audacious brand personality to life, and we're excited to see more spins on classics like this going forward."

Source: CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc.