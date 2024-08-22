The Agricultural Trade Office of Taiwan has notified the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute of an important upcoming requirement from Taiwan’s FDA concerning the registration of U.S. fishery establishments. An official implementation date has not been finalized, but the ATO recommends suppliers begin the registration process now to ensure continued access to the Taiwanese market and limit disruptions in Alaska seafood exports.

Action required for U.S. suppliers: All establishments — vessels, processing plants, cold storages, and warehouses — wishing to export seafood to Taiwan need to register with FDA via the Export Listing Module. Contact cfsanexportcertification@fda.hhs.gov for issues with registration or a local seafood inspection office for issues with certification.

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute