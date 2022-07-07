Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) has launched the Commercial Fishing Photo Contest, which will remain open for submissions until September 30. The annual photo contest has received many submissions over the years, and serves as an opportunity for participants to display their photography skills and share their unique perspectives of Alaska’s commercial fishing lifestyle.

The contest has seven categories this year, including:

"Best action shot"

"Best catch"

"The family that fishes together"

"Best scenic"

"Best boat"

"Fishing lifestyle & communities"

One other category, which is new this year, is “Best #AlaskaSeafoodHacks,” designed to showcase favorite galley tips and ways to prepare Alaska seafood. Also new to the contest this year is the opportunity to submit short video clips.

Winning photos of each category will be announced the first week of October. First, second, and third place winners of each category will be awarded $200, $100, $50, respectfully, along with Alaska Seafood branded swag packages.

Photo Contest Terms & Conditions and Entry Form can be accessed on the Photo Contest Page.

Source: Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute