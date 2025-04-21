Executive order reopens commercial fishing in Pacific marine monument

On April 17, 2025, President Donald J. Trump issued an executive order to reopen commercial fishing in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. The order allows US-flagged vessels to fish commercially within 50 to 200 nautical miles of the PRIMNM’s boundaries.

Transportation company Burnsed Logistics and Trucking welcomes the White House's executive order, finding this decision is poised to significantly boost domestic tuna and other fish species harvesting.

"With American fisheries making a comeback in international markets, we have a great opportunity to expand our capacity and streamline new supply chains for high-demand seafood like Tuna, and we anticipate an effect in other fish species, including swordfish, mahi-mahi and shrimp, etc, coming in from Asia," said Greg Banks, EVP and CRO of Burnsed Logistics and Trucking. "It's all about creating a stronger and more efficient safe domestic supply chain, and Burnsed is ready to take the lead."

The executive order is expected to increase US seafood volume and reduce regulations that give competing nations an edge, hurting domestic supply chains. Tuna, one of the most imported fish in the United States, stands to benefit most, especially as fishing in Pacific waters around American Samoa resumes.

Burnsed is identifying strategic partners around every major port and airport from all of the United States, as the company envisions this executive order as the first step in domestic commercial fishing reform.

"This is a chance to rebuild a domestic seafood supply chain that is faster, fresher, and more resilient," said Banks. "From the docks to major markets, Burnsed is ready to move."

Source: Burnsed Logistics and Trucking