Tariffs accelerate shift for global seafood sourcing

Burnsed Trucking issues a response to the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on April 2, 2025.

The new tariffs are accelerating a major shift in global seafood sourcing and distribution headed into Florida.

"What we're seeing isn't just a tariff—it's a long-term reset of how seafood moves across borders," said Fred Baedorf, CEO of Burnsed Trucking. "Our vision is clear: we're building a national cold-chain infrastructure that gives seafood suppliers the confidence to grow their US footprint, even in uncertain times."

Burnsed Trucking has seen a dramatic reset in demand for fresh products like salmon, crab, Chilean sea-bass and bluefin tuna. The company believes this is showing both shifting consumer health appetites and the realignment of global supply routes toward more favorable trade partners.

Greg Banks, Burnsed Trucking chief revenue officer, said, "These changes will undoubtedly create shifts, but at Burnsed Trucking, we see them as an opportunity to adapt and find innovative solutions that benefit our customers, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to safety, on-time delivery, and reliability. What truly sets us apart is our ability to pivot quickly, drawing on our extensive experience and strong relationships within the supply chain. We believe that well-planned change is a catalyst for growth, and we are prepared to navigate these new tariffs effectively."

With Chilean and Ecuadorian seafood gaining tariff advantages for example, Miami International Airport and PortMiami are experiencing elevated inbound activity.

Paul Pointer, Burnsed Trucking general manager, said, "We've realigned teams, added late-model box trucks, reefers, and are planning to expand. We're also leveraging our night dispatch and flexible LTL structure to serve distributors that need to move product fast, any distance. The backhaul landscape is changing too—so we're dialing in new freight opportunities to fill capacity smartly."

Source: Burnsed Trucking