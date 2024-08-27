In a rapidly evolving industry like meat science, staying ahead requires more than just knowledge—it demands hands-on experience guided by experts. The American Meat Science Association (AMSA) provides exactly that through its immersive workshops, including

PORK 101: Comprehensive Training in Pork Production and Processing

POULTRY 101: Fundamentals of Poultry Production and Processing

POULTRY 201: Advanced Techniques in Poultry Marination and Breading

SALUMI 101: Merging the Art and Science of Dry-Cured Meats

These programs are designed to bridge the gap between academic research and practical industry application, offering participants the opportunity to deepen their understanding and sharpen their skills.

Why attend AMSA courses?

Learn from leading experts: AMSA courses are led by distinguished faculty members who are both academic scholars and seasoned industry professionals. This unique blend ensures that each session is not only grounded in the latest scientific research but also addresses the practical challenges faced in the field. Participants benefit from insights shared by instructors who actively shape the future of meat science through their work and research.

Experience hands-on learning: Unlike traditional classroom settings, AMSA’s workshops focus on experiential learning. Participants engage directly in activities such as processing carcasses, making consumer ready products, and conducting sensory evaluations. This hands-on approach is designed to reinforce theoretical knowledge with real-world application, providing a comprehensive understanding of the entire production chain.

Stay current with industry practices: As the meat industry continues to innovate, AMSA courses provide the latest information on emerging technologies, food safety protocols, and market trends. Whether you want to understand the nuances of pork quality or master advanced poultry marination techniques, these workshops equip you with the skills to remain competitive and informed.

A closer look at the courses

PORK 101: Comprehensive Training in Pork Production and Processing — This course offers a thorough exploration of the pork industry, covering everything from live hog evaluation to the creation of value-added products. Participants learn about quality management, animal welfare, and economic factors influencing the pork supply chain through a combination of expert instruction and hands-on activities. This comprehensive approach enables attendees to better assess carcass quality, understand pricing strategies, and even make sausages and other products.

POULTRY 101: Fundamentals of Poultry Production and Processing — POULTRY 101 is ideal for those interested in understanding the entire poultry production process. The course includes topics such as broiler production systems, poultry processing technologies, and the biochemical changes in muscle as it converts to meat. Participants gain hands-on experience in deboning, sensory evaluations, and advanced processing techniques, learning how these factors impact the final product quality.

POULTRY 201: Advanced Techniques in Poultry Marination and Breading — For those looking to specialize, POULTRY 201 offers an in-depth exploration of marination and coating systems for poultry products. Participants delve into meat chemistry, functional ingredients, and equipment use, with a focus on producing high-quality, marinated, and breaded poultry items. While this course is currently full, its rigorous curriculum exemplifies AMSA’s commitment to advanced, practical education.

SALUMI 101: Merging the Art and Science of Dry-Cured Meats — SALUMI 101 is a unique three-day workshop dedicated to the production of artisan-style, dry-cured meats. Participants interact with industry and university professionals, learning the delicate balance of science and tradition involved in crafting high-quality products. The course covers topics such as meat science, ingredient usage, food safety, and regulatory standards, alongside hands-on demonstrations in the crafting of various salumi products. Attendees leave with a solid foundation in both the art and science of dry curing.

For more information and to register, visit the AMSA website: Meatscience.org/Events-Education.

By participating in AMSA’s hands-on courses, you’re not just attending a workshop—you’re investing in your professional development and contributing to the future of meat science. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from the best and apply cutting-edge science to your daily work.

Who we are

The American Meat Science Association is an individual membership organization comprised of over 2,300 professionals and students from academia and industry. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, AMSA is rooted in science and dedicated to advancing the meat science profession through education, research, and collaboration. Our mission is to foster an environment where both emerging and established professionals can exchange knowledge and grow in their careers, ultimately driving innovation and ensuring the highest standards within the meat industry.

Source: AMSA